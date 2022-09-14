WITCC gets green light to pursue athletics

Western Iowa Tech officials confirmed today they will be applying to add athletics.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Athletic programs may soon be added at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

That is the official word coming from college officials on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Officials confirmed they have received permission from its board to pursue adding athletics and will advance to the next step of applying through the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). WIT officials must apply by Oct. 1.

The college is hoping to offer four athletic programs by the fall/winter of 2023 including women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, and men and women’s soccer. The ability to add athletics and number of programs to be added is contingent on NJCAA approval.

