$25M Rock Valley, IA bond issue fails again

A mutli-million dollar bond issue has failed in the Rock Valley School District for the second...
A mutli-million dollar bond issue has failed in the Rock Valley School District for the second time in six months.(MGN / U.S. Army)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A $25 million bond issue in the Rock Valley School District failed to get voter support on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to the Sioux County Auditor’s Office, unofficial results saw 57.61 percent of voters in support of the measure, which falls just short of the 60 percent supermajority needed to pass. A similar measure also failed in March.

The bond issue would have allowed for the addition of 24 new classrooms, remodeling of the existing middle/high school for larger classrooms and a new 1,800-seat competition gym with a two-lane walking track.

