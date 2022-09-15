Around Siouxland: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Fall is fast approaching, and what better way to greet the new season than with the annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival this weekend?

On Sept. 17, folks will be able to go to Akron, Iowa for the annual festival. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Akron City Park and will feature plenty of food, vendors, kids’ games and more.

And of course, you’ll be able to enjoy the festival’s scarecrow contest. Where people of all ages will be able to submit a scarecrow that they’ve made themselves for a chance to win.

To learn more about the festival, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.