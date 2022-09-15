Around Siouxland: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival

By KTIV Staff
Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Fall is fast approaching, and what better way to greet the new season than with the annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival this weekend?

On Sept. 17, folks will be able to go to Akron, Iowa for the annual festival. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Akron City Park and will feature plenty of food, vendors, kids’ games and more.

And of course, you’ll be able to enjoy the festival’s scarecrow contest. Where people of all ages will be able to submit a scarecrow that they’ve made themselves for a chance to win.

To learn more about the festival, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A panhandler is seen in Sioux City near Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. The median...
Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?
The driver of the motorcycle, Donald Farnsworth III, has been identified as the individual who...
Saturday’s motorcycle accident victim identified
An investigation has been launched into an alleged sexual assault of a preteen child in...
Stanton County Sheriff charges teen with sexual assault
Western Iowa Tech officials confirmed today they will be applying to add athletics.
WITCC gets green light to pursue athletics
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Fundraiser for teen who killed her alleged rapist reaches goal of $150,000 in less than 24 hours