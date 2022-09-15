Around Siouxland: Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Catholic Radio is holding its annual dinner this October.

On Oct. 3, guests will be invited to Siouxland Catholic Radio located at 701 W. 5th Street in Sioux City. The event is from 12 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. with the chance to meet Dr. Ray Guarendi before a dinner catered by Sneaky’s Catering and Crumb Bakery.

To learn more about the event, follow this link.

