Biden to deliver keynote at United We Stand summit

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit on Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit on Thursday at the White House.

According to the White House, the summit is designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”

The White House said it is spotlighting “a whole-of-society response” to address hate-fueled violence, uniting efforts of the federal government, civic, faith, philanthropic and business leaders.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the summit earlier in the day, saying in part, “I strongly believe no one should ever be made to fight alone, not on this. We must stand together. Students, parents, educators, faith leaders, business leaders and law enforcement officials, and we must clearly say that a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A panhandler is seen in Sioux City near Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. The median...
Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?
The driver of the motorcycle, Donald Farnsworth III, has been identified as the individual who...
Saturday’s motorcycle accident victim identified
An investigation has been launched into an alleged sexual assault of a preteen child in...
Stanton County Sheriff charges teen with sexual assault
Western Iowa Tech officials confirmed today they will be applying to add athletics.
WITCC gets green light to pursue athletics
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Fundraiser for teen who killed her alleged rapist reaches goal of $150,000 in less than 24 hours

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee...
Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election
The Century Plaza Apartments in Sioux City are under investigation by the U.S. Department of...
Federal agency investigating homeless entering downtown Sioux City apartments
A Nebraska man says his car is not being released to him due to a homicide investigation.
Man’s stolen SUV held as evidence indefinitely for homicide investigation: ‘My car is in jail’
FILE - President Joe Biden shows a wind turbine size comparison chart during a meeting in the...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power