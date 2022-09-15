Federal agency investigating homeless entering downtown Sioux City apartments

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A downtown Sioux City apartment complex is under investigation for allowing the homeless to access the building, causing fear among disabled residents.

Resident JJ Stone says part of the problem is the Skywalk system here in downtown Sioux City. Anyone can readily access the system by going through the Century Apartment’s lobby. But the problem is, the elevator to the Skywalk also stops at a couple of the floors for the apartment complex building. That means anyone can step off the elevator and enter the building.

And there’s no security measure to prevent unauthorized people from entering the complex.

“We may be low income, we may need assistance. But don’t be letting people in that don’t need to be living there. They’re doing things that are going to endanger us,” said Stone.

Stone filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD. A response obtained by KTIV News 4 shows the federal agency is investigating the apartment complex about whether or not it’s discriminating against the disabled tenants.

“Even one of the older tenants who’s now probably 89-90 years old. She has a walker now. And there was the time she was in the elevator and someone was so intoxicated or passed out in there. She got so scared. She had her cell phone, she called me,” said Stone.

The apartment complex did not respond to multiple calls for comment. Stone says he finds unauthorized people in the complex on a weekly basis.

In its response, HUD said it was investigating the allegations.

“In handling the complaint, we will conduct an impartial investigation of all claims that the Fair Housing Act has been violated,” the department said in a letter.

