Former police officer and firefighter turned artist teaches classes across the globe

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sterling Edwards began his career as a police officer and firefighter. After he retired, he decided to turn his passion for art into a full-time job.

Now, he travels around the world teaching people the basics of art and painting.

Today he visited Sioux City to share his knowledge and experience.

Sterling Edwards served as both a police officer and firefighter for over 20 years. However, painting has been his passion since he was young, and after retiring from the force, he decided to make a career out of it.

“I’ve been painting since I was 12,” said Edwards. “It’s always been just something I did for enjoyment, as a hobby. And even when I was a police officer I had pieces in galleries and so forth. And when I got out of police work, I opened a small gallery and started teaching classes, which helped pay the bills for the gallery. And it just turned into a workshop business. Now I travel all over the US, and abroad, and Canada, and Mexico and just start working with groups of artists like we’re doing here.”

Edwards originally painted mostly realistic paintings. After a while though, he got tired of copying photos and the time and detail that comes with it, so he taught himself to paint abstract expressionist pieces, which he says allows him to be more creative and finish paintings faster.

Although that’s the main style he teaches, he says he’s able to teach whatever style his students prefer by connecting and relating to them. One tip he gives all his new students is not to get hung up on the fine details of a piece.

“When you walk in a home or a gallery and you see a piece that has beautiful colors and shapes, it already has your attention, regardless of detail,” said Edwards. “So that’s what I try to teach them, just don’t get caught up in that trap of thinking that you have to detail everything because you really don’t.”

Edwards travels every other week to do classes and workshops in places across the globe. Although he’s constantly on the road, he says it’s been both an amazing and rewarding experience.

“It’s a very rewarding job to do what I do,” said Edwards. “I travel a lot. I meet a lot of good people. I’m always in different cities and towns. Every other week I’m on the road flying somewhere to do a class or workshop. And that’s the beauty of my job. It’s not just something I love doing, but the people I meet along the way, it just makes it all worthwhile.”

And that’s not the only perk of Edwards’ new career.

“Doing this, I’ve never had to run into a burning building, and I’ve never had somebody pull a gun on me,” said Edwards with a chuckle. “So that’s pretty good. There’s a lot to be said for that.”

Edwards encourages anyone who’s ever thought about painting to give it a try. He offers guidance on his website, and has multiple painting tutorials posted on YouTube. He will be holding workshops and classes at St. Mark Lutheran Church on Glenn Ave. through Friday, September 16th.

