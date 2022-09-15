H-M-S say yes to extending district’s PPEL

Voters in O'Brien County showed up to support the H-M-S District's request to extend its PPEL.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn School District supported the school’s ask to extend its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) for another 10 years.

According to the O’Brien County Auditor’s Office, the measure passed 116 to 69. The Melvin Precinct was the only one to oppose the measure with only nine voting in support and 23 voting against it.

The vote will result in extending its $1.34 per thousand PPEL. The levy cannot exceed $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district.

The levy generates revenue for improvements to the district’s grounds and facilities, construction, lease and purchase of equipment and technology, payment of debts contracted for building construction, and transportation needs.

Past H-M-S projects made possible by PPEL include technology upgrades, bus and vehicle purchases, gymnasium enhancements, parking lot resurfacing, and additional financial support during new building construction.

