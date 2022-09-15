Mostly cloudy throughout the day with storm chances later

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! A warm start to our Thursday with temperatures currently in the mid to upper 60s and even mid to low 70s across parts of Siouxland, with wind out of the southeast this morning at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For today, our highs will only climb into the low to mid 80s with some spots only getting into the upper 70s because we are going to see mostly cloudy skies that will limit our chance of warming into the 90s. Today will still be breezy as wind comes out of the south at 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Also, for this evening, our rain and storm chances increase as storms form off to the west of I-29. We do have a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather this evening into tonight. The main risk is wind, but we can’t rule out some hail in some stronger storms.

Tonight, the storms and showers move closer into central and eastern Siouxland, but they start to break apart a bit as they move more eastward, resulting in only scattered thunderstorms and showers overnight tonight. Our low for the night will only drop down into the mid 60s with our wind still coming out of the south at 10 to 25 miles per hour and remaining mostly cloudy.

On Friday, we will see the possibility of a morning or afternoon shower throughout the day. On into Friday evening and night, we see a line of storms forming out west, which appears to be stronger than what we’ve seen recently. With that, we have a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather this Saturday. The main threats are wind and hail.

We are also still dealing with the wildfire smoke impacting our skies here in the Midwest, but good news: the smoke has started to exit our region.

