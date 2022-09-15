Mother of abducted 9-year-old from Norfolk dies

Joyce Mosely is seen in a photo provided by the Norfolk Daily News.
Joyce Mosely is seen in a photo provided by the Norfolk Daily News.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The mother of a missing nine-year-old who vanished from Norfolk in August of 1987 has died, according to the Norfolk Daily News.

Joyce Mosley, formerly Cutshall, was the mother of Jill Cutshall, a pre-teen who was abducted in Norfolk on Aug. 13, 1987. KTIV archives show Mosley held out hope she would see her daughter again, but her remains were never found.

The nine-year-old’s kidnapper, David Phelps, remains in prison. The Nebraska State Board of Pardons rejected his request last year to have his life sentence commuted.

Phelps was convicted in Madison County, Nebraska in 1991 of kidnapping with intent to sexually assault Jill Cutshall. He was never convicted of murder because Cutshall’s remains were never found.

