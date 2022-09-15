Nebraska Gov. Ricketts announces increased property tax relief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska taxpayers will receive increased tax relief, that is according to news announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts at a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15.

As a result of legislation passed in 2022, Gov. Ricketts announced Nebraska property taxpayers will be eligible for significantly increased relief when they file taxes this year. To receive the full relief, taxpayers must claim property tax credits when filing their Nebraska state income taxes.

“The State of Nebraska’s financial responsibility has made record tax relief possible,” said the Republican governor. “For tax year 2022, the property tax credit rebate on taxes paid to K-12 public schools will grow from 25 percent to 30 percent. Nebraska property taxpayers will also be eligible for a new 30 percent rebate on property taxes paid to community colleges. This relief is especially significant as families deal with historic high inflation. I encourage Nebraskans to make sure they claim all the tax credits they’re eligible to receive.”

According to calculations from the Nebraska Department of Revenue, a taxpayer in Lincoln with a home valued at $250,000 will receive combined property tax relief of $1,137 from the state in tax year 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.