Nebraska Gov. Ricketts announces increased property tax relief

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces a new plan to increase property tax relief for the...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces a new plan to increase property tax relief for the state's residents.(Governor Ricketts Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska taxpayers will receive increased tax relief, that is according to news announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts at a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15.

As a result of legislation passed in 2022, Gov. Ricketts announced Nebraska property taxpayers will be eligible for significantly increased relief when they file taxes this year. To receive the full relief, taxpayers must claim property tax credits when filing their Nebraska state income taxes.

“The State of Nebraska’s financial responsibility has made record tax relief possible,” said the Republican governor. “For tax year 2022, the property tax credit rebate on taxes paid to K-12 public schools will grow from 25 percent to 30 percent. Nebraska property taxpayers will also be eligible for a new 30 percent rebate on property taxes paid to community colleges. This relief is especially significant as families deal with historic high inflation. I encourage Nebraskans to make sure they claim all the tax credits they’re eligible to receive.”

According to calculations from the Nebraska Department of Revenue, a taxpayer in Lincoln with a home valued at $250,000 will receive combined property tax relief of $1,137 from the state in tax year 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A panhandler is seen in Sioux City near Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. The median...
Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?
A Cherokee County, Iowa two vehicle accident in the evening hours on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has...
Two-vehicle accident turned fatal in Cherokee County, IA
The driver of the motorcycle, Donald Farnsworth III, has been identified as the individual who...
Saturday’s motorcycle accident victim identified
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
An investigation has been launched into an alleged sexual assault of a preteen child in...
Stanton County Sheriff charges teen with sexual assault

Latest News

The Century Plaza Apartments in Sioux City are under investigation by the U.S. Department of...
Federal agency investigating homeless entering downtown Sioux City apartments
Around Siouxland: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival
Around Siouxland: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival
Around Siouxland: Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland Annual Luau
Around Siouxland: Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland Annual Luau
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
No injuries reported after fire crews sent to Breda, IA golf course