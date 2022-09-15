Ponca, Nebraska takes on the task of packing 70,000 meals for the hungry

PONCA, Nebraska (KTIV) - Wednesday night, small town Ponca, Nebraska is taking on the challenge of packing 70,000 meals to make sure no one goes hungry.

Churches in Ponca teamed up with Norfolk’s “Orphan Grain Train” for their annual community service packing event.

Families, and local youth groups, kicked off the two-day event Wednesday night. Ponca Public School students will continue packing those meals throughout the day on Thursday.

The work to get ready for these two very important days took time. In fact, the town had to raise $11,000 for all the supplies.

Initially, organizers wondered whether the town could raise that much money.

“I just said that I don’t know if our little town of Ponca can raise that much, maybe 9,000, and Orphan Grain Train said ‘we’ll help, let’s do 70,000 meals’. This town raised $11,200. It truly is, the town youth group worked hard to make that happen,” said the Co-Chair of Community Service Packing Event, Heather Craig-Oldsen.

This year is the community’s 9th year hosting the event. It’s also the 8th year the Ponca Public Schools have helped out.

Volunteers young, and old, are able to join together and see how hard work can make a difference.

“Hunger is one of the biggest health problems worldwide. And this is just an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself, bigger than my community. Its a chance to have an impact on world hunger” said Deb Kirsch who is a Volunteer for Orphan Grain Train & Mercy Meals.

Following the event, Orphan Grain Train will take these meals and ship them to 19 countries.

