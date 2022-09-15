Sheriff’s office: Crews respond to reported explosion in Breda, IA

By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say crews are responding to a reported explosion at a northwest, Iowa golf course.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion was reported at the Breda Golf Course. The town of Breda is located several miles northwest of Carroll.

The sheriff’s office says multiple crews are responding to the report. No word yet on any injuries or what caused the explosion.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

