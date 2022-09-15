Siouxland celebrating Hispanic & Latino culture at “Celebrando Siouxland”

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxlanders are getting the chance to celebrate and learn about the area’s strong Hispanic and Latino culture at Unity in Action’s second annual “Celebrando Siouxland” Festival.

The three-day festival begins at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, with Loteria, also known as Mexican bingo, at the South Sioux City Public Library, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17.

Friday will feature a drive-in showing of the animated movie, “Vivo,” at the Jeffery Dible Soccer Complex at 8 p.m.

The majority of the festivities take place on Saturday, with a parade on Dakota Avenue, at 11 a.m., followed by a festival at the soccer complex until 10 p.m. The festival will feature music, food and flags from a number of Latino cultures.

Unity In Action leaders believe it’s important to recognize and celebrate the area’s strong Hispanic presence.

“You know, we have the Greek Fest, we’ve had the Asian Fest, we have all these other festivals that are amazing things to have,” said Araceli Lopez, executive director at Unity in Action. “But we weren’t necessarily having anything for our Latino or Hispanic communities. So to have that now, where kids can go up and see ‘oh my gosh, look, that’s from my culture, that’s from my country;’ seeing other people from the community enjoying this, also, is such a honor, or at least it means a lot to me. So, that’s why it’s important for me, for this to have an opportunity to educate our community, but also celebrate the community.”

The festival on Saturday will also feature some local Hispanic and Latino students being awarded scholarships.

Additionally, all “Celebrando Siouxland” activities are free.

A number of donors, sponsors and volunteers played a big role in putting the event together, and Unity in Action is still looking for more. If you’re interested, you can call or reach out through their website.

