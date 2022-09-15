Siouxland Habitat For Humanity breaks ground on new home

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxland Habitat For Humanity broke ground in South Sioux City, Neb. Thursday morning on a life-changing new home for a local family of eight.

This is the third home Habitat for Humanity has built in South Sioux, and the 76th in the Sioux City metro area.

The organization helps put families in need who are in difficult living situations into newly built or refurbished homes in Woodbury, Plymouth, Dakota, Union and Sioux Counties.

Any applicants must be unable to qualify for a home loan.

With the rising price of homes and rental costs, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Anne Holmes knows how important their work is for these families.

“These are families who are working hard every day to make ends meet,” said Holmes. “To go home to provide the best life possible. And they’re getting squeezed out of the market in every possible way, shape and form. And so, I don’t think it’s an understatement to say that housing is one of our most critical needs in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota right now. And we are stepping up to meet that need.”

The nonprofit holds two application periods a year, in April and October.

Thursday’s recipients were Ahmed and Zainaba Gamar, and their six children. They previously lived in a two bedroom apartment, and Ahmed said he can’t thank Habitat for Humanity enough for the opportunity they’re providing for his family.

“I don’t have the words to say thanks to Habitat for Humanity,” said Ahmad.

If you’re interested in donating time or money to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, or you would like to apply for a home, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.