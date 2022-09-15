Thunderstorms become likely into the weekend with a few strong cells possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures continued to stay above average despite the fact that we saw more cloud cover today.

Now get ready for some chances of rain and even some strong thunderstorms as we head toward the weekend.

Our first chance of storms will be developing from Thursday evening into Thursday night with the strongest of storms likely to be in the western parts of the KTIV viewing area where there is a marginal risk of severe storms this evening with some wind being the biggest threat out of those storms.

We could see a couple showers linger into Friday morning although by the afternoon some clearing should be able to take place with highs in the low 80s.

As we get into Friday night, some storms that first develop in central Nebraska will be moving in meaning scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with western Siouxland once again having the best chance of seeing some slightly stronger storms.

Most of those storms move to the east by Saturday morning and we once again could see some afternoon clearing with highs in the low to mid 80s.

As we approach Saturday evening, there once again could be a chance of some thunderstorms developing with eastern Siouxland likely having the best chance of seeing these storms.

Because some hail and wind could come along with these storms, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Siouxland in a marginal risk of seeing a severe storm.

We’ll keep the warmer than average temperatures going on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll have to wait for cooler weather for a while as it won’t return until later next week.

I’ll take a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.