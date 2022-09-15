Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
The driver of the motorcycle, Donald Farnsworth III, has been identified as the individual who...
Saturday’s motorcycle accident victim identified
A panhandler is seen in Sioux City near Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. The median...
Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?
Coates remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
Cherokee, Iowa man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
Robinson has pled guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearms possession
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms

Latest News

Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Ponca, Nebraska takes on the task of packing 70,000 meals for the hungry
Churches in Ponca teamed up with Norfolk's "Orphan Grain Train" for their annual community...
Ponca, Nebraska takes on the task of packing 70,000 meals for the hungry