Two-vehicle accident turned fatal in Cherokee County, IA

By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An accident in the evening hours on Wednesday, Sept. 14 has resulted in a fatality.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a car driven by Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta, was eastbound on County Road C-66 when it came upon a truck and flatbed trailer driven by 40-year-old Shane Beeson of Pierson.

Beeson was preparing to back into the driveway at 280 C-66 when Ebert swerved off the road and struck the left front of Beeson’s vehicle. Ebert’s vehicle entered the south ditch, rolled and came to a rest in the south ditch.

The passenger in Ebert’s vehicle, Jerad Ebert, 48, of Washta, was transported to Cherokee Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Jerad Ebert was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Marilyn Ebert was transported to MercyOne Siouxland by Wings. Officials said she was wearing a seatbelt.

Beeson sustained no injuries.

A previous version of this article said that a Stockton truck was involved in the crash. That was incorrect, Stockton was sent to the accident site to tow away the vehicles involved. The article has been updated with the latest information.

