Around Siouxland: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A multicultural festival will be taking place this weekend in Sioux City.

The fair is hosted by the Sioux City Human Rights Commission and is scheduled for Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sioux City Convention Center. The focus of the fair is to celebrate the diversity in the Siouxland community.

There’ll be over 70 vendors in attendance and plenty of opportunities for some fun.

To learn more about the fair, follow this link.

