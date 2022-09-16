Harvest Festival opens in model historic town

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - It’s hard to believe that earlier this year the Heritage Center in Sioux Center was moving all of its buildings to its current location. But now, the village is in full swing, its fall festival underway, and the start of a new season is upon us.

“You know, seeing it come to life really does make it more real for kids instead of just reading it,” said John Scholten, a Heritage Village Board Member.

More than 500 kids turned out on the festival’s first day. They took in the sights and sounds including a blacksmith, fascinated by the hot fire and the pounding of metal.

“What are some of the favorite things you’ve seen so far? The blacksmith. And what do you like about the blacksmith that like they make metal and turn it into horseshoes?,” said Isaac McCoppin, a sixth grader from Hospers, Iowa.

Students also received a lesson at the one-room schoolhouse and roamed more than a dozen other historic buildings.

The public will get their chance Saturday when The Harvest Festival opens again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Spread the word. You know. It’s a good boredom buster. If there’s something you need to do and if something wants to be different come on out,” said Larry Tegrotenhuis, the assistant chairman of the Heritage Village Board.

