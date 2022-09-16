Joseph gives Huskers clean slate, takes back Blackshirts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph inherited a Huskers defense that has allowed 114 points and nearly 1,500 offensive yards in their first three games. Tuesday during his introductory press conference, Joseph said he’s telling the team they’re starting from scratch.

Backing up that statement, Joseph confirmed on Huskers Radio Network Thursday evening all Blackshirts have been taken back and must be re-earned.

The first opportunity for the defense to earn Blackshirts is Saturday when the Huskers host No. 6 Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

