More storms possible Friday night into Saturday with even more heat early next week

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many of us woke up to cloudy skies and few lingering light showers in the area before a return of some afternoon sun.

Storm chances will be returning for our Friday night with the strongest one being in far western Siouxland where there is a marginal risk of a severe storm as lows will be in the low 60s.

We’ll start off Saturday with a lot of clouds and there will be chance of thundershowers especially during the first half of the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Eastern Siouxland could see a slight chance of thunderstorms developing late Saturday afternoon and a couple of those could be strong before they move off to the east.

Quieter conditions return on Sunday although we’ll still be seeing temperatures above average for this time of year.

Heat really takes over early next week as highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s before soaring into the low 90s on Tuesday.

The latter half of the week will cool down dramatically with a chance of some showers moving in.

I’ll take a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cherokee County, Iowa two vehicle accident in the evening hours on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has...
Two-vehicle accident turned fatal in Cherokee County, IA
A panhandler is seen in Sioux City near Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. The median...
Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss
Joyce Mosely is seen in a photo provided by the Norfolk Daily News.
Mother of abducted 9-year-old from Norfolk dies

Latest News

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook
Rain chances throughout the weekend
Severe Weather Outlook
Thunderstorms become likely into the weekend with a few strong cells possible
Severe Weather Outlook
Thunderstorms become likely into the weekend with a few strong cells possible
Good afternoon and happy Thursday, Siouxland! Had a warm start to our Thursday with...
Storm chance later this evening