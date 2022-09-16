More storms possible Friday night into Saturday with even more heat early next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many of us woke up to cloudy skies and few lingering light showers in the area before a return of some afternoon sun.

Storm chances will be returning for our Friday night with the strongest one being in far western Siouxland where there is a marginal risk of a severe storm as lows will be in the low 60s.

We’ll start off Saturday with a lot of clouds and there will be chance of thundershowers especially during the first half of the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Eastern Siouxland could see a slight chance of thunderstorms developing late Saturday afternoon and a couple of those could be strong before they move off to the east.

Quieter conditions return on Sunday although we’ll still be seeing temperatures above average for this time of year.

Heat really takes over early next week as highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s before soaring into the low 90s on Tuesday.

The latter half of the week will cool down dramatically with a chance of some showers moving in.

I’ll take a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

