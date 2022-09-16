Norfolk Elementary School honored as a Blue Ribbon School

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An elementary school in the Norfolk Public Schools was honored for exemplary high performance on Friday, Sept. 16.

Officials with the school district announced that Westside Elementary School has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. Westside Elementary School is one of 297 schools nationwide to receive the honor by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona.

Westside Elementary School was one of five schools from Nebraska recognized in this announcement. Westside Elementary School was established as part of the Norfolk Public Schools in 1959. This is the third time Westside has been recognized for their performance. In 2015 and 2019 they received national recognition as an ESEA (Title I) Distinguished School Award.

“Congratulations to the teachers, staff, and students of Westside Elementary School on being named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. We are very proud to celebrate their recognition as a top performing school in the nation,” said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools.

The U.S. Department of Education will formally recognize the recipients at an awards ceremony in Washington DC, on Nov. 3-4.

“Westside Elementary is an amazing place to be. I can’t say enough about our tremendous, hardworking staff. I am extremely proud of them, and they deserve full credit for this honor. We are also incredibly blessed to have families that are very supportive of our staff, students, and overall school community. Finally, we have wonderful district leadership and a school board that continuously provides us with the tools we need to succeed,” Westside Elementary Principal Tracy Lichty said.

Norfolk Public Schools will host a celebration at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 10, in the Westside gym. The public is welcome to attend.

