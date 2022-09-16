Osceola County, IA voters to take action on EMS tax come November

Emergency service such as police and fire are among those being asked to be deemed as essential by Osceola County, IA voters at the Nov. 8 election.(WGEM)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters in Osceola County, Iowa will be asked to declare Emergency Medical Services as an essential service at the Nov. 8 election.

The Osceola County Board of Supervisors has placed an issue on the ballot that not only asks its citizens to declare EMS entities, like fire and police, as an essential service, but also to collect taxes to help fund those services.

The question on the ballot will be:

Shall the Osceola County Board of Supervisors be authorized to impose an ad valorem property tax for the purposes of creation and maintenance of a stable revenue stream for its essential community EMS services, in the amount of .45 per $1,000 of assessed value on all taxable property within the county, to be used for funding of emergency medical services for a maximum period of 15 years?

In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 60 percent voter approval.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

