Pierson cancels water bottle advisory

PIERSON, IA (KTIV) - A water bottle advisory that was put into place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 has been lifted.

Pierson City Clerk Jeanette Beekman reported the issue of high nitrates found within the town’s water supply has been corrected. On Tuesday, Beekman had reported the city’s deep well was being repaired.

Data received from water samples taken had shown Pierson’s nitrate levels were above the nitrate standard, or the maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.

“We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to drink bottled water. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” Beekman said.

