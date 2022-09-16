Rain chances throughout the weekend

By Nick Reis
Sep. 16, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We saw some overnight showers Thursday night and we’re expecting that rainfall to continue through the beginning of the weekend. This Friday we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. The showers will mainly be in eastern Siouxland throughout the earlier hours of the day, before some stronger rainfall comes in from the west. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s, with a 5-10 mph south-southwesterly wind through the viewing area. With this chance of rainfall, some portions of western Siouxland are under a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook tonight, with the most southwest portion of Holt County under a level 2 slight risk.

The cloudy skies and showers are expected to continue into the night, making their way across Siouxland from west to east. Lows will be in the lower 60s with a calm 5 mph south-southeasterly wind.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll likely see highs in the mid 80s, with a 5-10 mph southerly wind across Siouxland. With these rain chances, almost all of Siouxland other than our westernmost counties is under a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook as well.

The showers are expected to continue into Saturday night but will steadily clear up as the night progresses. We’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s, and a 5 mph southwesterly wind.

Sunday is expected to be a sunny and beautiful day, with highs in the mid-80s and a light 5 mph easterly wind. However, there is a chance that some of these showers could make their way back into the southeast portions of our viewing area. With these chances, the most southeastern portions of Siouxland are under a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook for Sunday.

By Sunday night things should have cleared up fully, leading to a calm and clear night with lows in the low 60s. We will get another quick taste of that summer heat when the sun comes up though, as Monday through Wednesday are all expected to be sunny with highs in the 90s. Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for updates!

