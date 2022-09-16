Ryan to be inducted into NAIA Hall of Fame

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -There have been few people who have had success in football, like Steve Ryan has, coming to Morningside when the program was in shambles. Ryan became the head man as the program went into new territory in the NAIA, and helped guide the Mustangs as they became a national powerhouse and now he is being recognized for his success,

That’s because today it was announced that Steve Ryan would be inducted into the NAIA Hall OF Fame. In his time at Morningside the Mustangs have won 12 GPAC championships, made 18 consecutive postseason appearances, and have won 3 national championships.

He has won 10 GPAC coach of the year awards, 11 AFCA NAIA Region 4 coach of the year awards, and was the 2004 NAIAfootball.net national coach of the year. Believe it or not Ryan was definitely not expecting the call but was happy to share the moment with his family.

“Kind of surprised by the news today,” said Ryan. “You just take time start reflecting, of all the players and coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to work with, and just their impact on my life and the opportunity to get this award.”

“Yeah I was excited,” said Ryan. “You know in all honesty my first thought was, hey this is a great honor I’m glad my dad is still alive to see it.”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A panhandler is seen in Sioux City near Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. The median...
Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?
A Cherokee County, Iowa two vehicle accident in the evening hours on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has...
Two-vehicle accident turned fatal in Cherokee County, IA
The driver of the motorcycle, Donald Farnsworth III, has been identified as the individual who...
Saturday’s motorcycle accident victim identified
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport,...
Davenport 8-year-old to serve as Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kid Captain Saturday against Nevada
Ella Campbell prepares to throw her axe in her own home set up.
Young axe thrower breaks barriers becoming one of the youngest to compete in national competitions
Western Iowa Tech Looking To Add Athletics
Western Iowa Tech Looking To Add Athletics
Hinton's Karlyn Kovarna winds up for the kill in the Blackhawks matchup with Remsen St. Marys
Hinton wins battle of unbeatens, metro squads have mixed results