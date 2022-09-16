Ryan to be inducted into NAIA Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -There have been few people who have had success in football, like Steve Ryan has, coming to Morningside when the program was in shambles. Ryan became the head man as the program went into new territory in the NAIA, and helped guide the Mustangs as they became a national powerhouse and now he is being recognized for his success,

That’s because today it was announced that Steve Ryan would be inducted into the NAIA Hall OF Fame. In his time at Morningside the Mustangs have won 12 GPAC championships, made 18 consecutive postseason appearances, and have won 3 national championships.

He has won 10 GPAC coach of the year awards, 11 AFCA NAIA Region 4 coach of the year awards, and was the 2004 NAIAfootball.net national coach of the year. Believe it or not Ryan was definitely not expecting the call but was happy to share the moment with his family.

“Kind of surprised by the news today,” said Ryan. “You just take time start reflecting, of all the players and coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to work with, and just their impact on my life and the opportunity to get this award.”

“Yeah I was excited,” said Ryan. “You know in all honesty my first thought was, hey this is a great honor I’m glad my dad is still alive to see it.”

