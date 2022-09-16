Sioux City crews to close portion of Pierce Street for sewer work

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The installation of a new sewer service to a portion of Pierce Street will result in a street closure.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced Pierce Street between 24th and 25th Street will be closed from Monday, Sept. 19 to Friday, Sept. 23. Access to the homes and businesses will be maintained, officials said.

A detour utilizing 24th Street, Nebraska Street, and 25th Street will be posted while crews work on the project. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.