Sioux City crews to close portion of Pierce Street for sewer work

A detour will utilize 24th Street, Nebraska Street, and 25th Street from Sept. 19-23.
A detour will utilize 24th Street, Nebraska Street, and 25th Street from Sept. 19-23.(City of Sioux City)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The installation of a new sewer service to a portion of Pierce Street will result in a street closure.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced Pierce Street between 24th and 25th Street will be closed from Monday, Sept. 19 to Friday, Sept. 23. Access to the homes and businesses will be maintained, officials said.

A detour utilizing 24th Street, Nebraska Street, and 25th Street will be posted while crews work on the project. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cherokee County, Iowa two vehicle accident in the evening hours on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has...
Two-vehicle accident turned fatal in Cherokee County, IA
A panhandler is seen in Sioux City near Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. The median...
Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss
Joyce Mosely is seen in a photo provided by the Norfolk Daily News.
Mother of abducted 9-year-old from Norfolk dies

Latest News

Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills designed to look like legitimate...
Sioux City Police warn of ‘Skittles’-designed drug
Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA
Emergency service such as police and fire are among those being asked to be deemed as essential...
Osceola County, IA voters to take action on EMS tax come November
South Dakota State Patrol Car in front of Rushmore
South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages