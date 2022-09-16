Sioux City Police warn of ‘Skittles’-designed drug

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department has issued a warning to parents and young adults about a drug being designed to look like legitimate prescription medications.

According to a release on the department’s Facebook page, The Drug Enforcement Administration is advising the public of an alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States.

Criminal drug networks are reportedly mass-producing fake pills designed to look like legitimate prescription medications. The newest form of these drugs has been nicknamed “Skittles” and is designed to attract children and young adults. It also comes in a form that resembles sidewalk chalk. Many of these contain the deadly drug fentanyl.

One of the most commonly counterfeited is the M30. Prescribed by a professional, it is oxycodone. Purchased illegally, it could contain a variety of substances, and one pill could kill you.

Police say the only safe medications are ones that come prescribed by licensed medical professionals. Pills purchased outside a pharmacy are illegal, dangerous, and potentially deadly.

For more information and tips on how to talk to your children about these drugs, visit www.dea.gov/onepill.

