Top Awards Handed Out To Iowans

STORM LAKE (KTIV) - Thursday, September 15, was a day to recognize Iowans who are making a difference in their communities.

The Storm Lake Police Department won a prestigious award from the U. S. government. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds attended that presentation. Then, the Governor presented awards to even more deserving Iowans who give back in a big way.

“The Pulitzer prize, and maybe even the Oscars. There’s nothing higher than this level.”

Out of 2,800 nominations across the U. S., the Storm Lake Police Department is a top 15 winner of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. It’s a top-notch recognition of employers who support their employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve Service.

“It’s a huge honor for us, you know it’s humbling. It’s important to say though it’s not about me. It’s about my staff, and the officers that work for us. They are the ones who help cover the shifts. When we have deployments, they take care of each other, they take care of each other’s families. It’s about the team,” Chief Chris Cole, Storm Lake Police Department.

“It’s an incredible amazing honor of the culture and the lengths the Police Department goes to, to make sure the men and women who serve are recognized,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Officer Tyler Munden nominated the Storm Lake Police Department for the Employee Support Freedom Award last year, which gained a top 30 recognition.

“Two years ago, I was sitting at my desk at drill and this Freedom Award came across my desk, and I said, I don’t even know what this is,” said Officer Munden.

Officer Gerardo Bravo nominated the department a second time, leading to the award this year.

“It wasn’t easy covering down on shifts. Everybody on down from the Chiefs, down to Patrol and Detectives, they weren’t afraid to throw on a duty belt,” said Officer Bravo.

From Storm Lake City Council Chambers to Buena Vista University, Iowans were being recognized for their service. On campus, Governor Reynolds handed out her regional Volunteer Awards.

“I get to personally tell people thank you for making a difference in our state and in our communities,” said Governor Reynolds.

Two Reserve Sergeants from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office were among the dozens of volunteers who were honored.

“I’m honored. It’s nice to be recognized,” said Reserve Sergeant Robert Grimm, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

“Siouxland has done a lot for me. I came here after college, met my wife, raised my family and to give back is an honor,” said Reserve Sergeant Brent Jensen, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the Iowans who were recognized during these ceremonies, give back freely and willingly and someone noticed.

Six Iowa employers have won the Employee Support Freedom Award.

The Storm Lake Police Department is the first public sector employer in Iowa to be recognized.

The Governor’s Volunteer Awards are handed out in five regions, to more than 500 people.

