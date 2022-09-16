Train derailment Friday morning near 28th and Floyd intersection

Train derailment at 28th and Floyd Blvd
Train derailment at 28th and Floyd Blvd(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A train derailment Friday morning caused traffic to get blocked at a Sioux City intersection.

Officials with Union Pacific say the derailment was minor and no cars were tipped over, but there was damage to the railroad tracks located at 28th Street and Floyd Blvd. As of 11 a.m. cars are not able to drive over the tracks located at that intersection.

Union Pacific says the derailment happened at about 4:40 a.m. and involved two empty train cars near the intersection. They report no one was injured because of the derailment.

The railroad crossing is expected to be repaired and reopened later Friday evening. Union Pacific told the Sioux City Police Department they would not require any assistance from law enforcement or fire rescue while doing repairs and cleanup.

