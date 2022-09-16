Two charged following sexual assault investigation in Hull, IA

Royce Cox, left, and Jesus Soto-Gonzalez, right.
Royce Cox, left, and Jesus Soto-Gonzalez, right.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - An investigation that began earlier this year has led to two people getting charged in northwest Iowa.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Royce Cox, 22, of Hull, and Jesus Soto-Gonzalez, 21, of Le Mars, were arrested and charged with third-degree sexual assault.

The arrests stemmed from an investigation that began earlier this year following a report of a sexual assault that took place at a Hull residence.

Cox was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

