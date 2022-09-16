Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A high-speed car chase, followed by a foot pursuit has ended in the arrest of two individuals in Osceola County, Iowa.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, while on patrol in Sibley on Sept. 14, a deputy saw an SUV driven by Brandon Martin Collins, 20, of Sibley. Having prior knowledge of a valid Osceola County arrest warrant for Collins for domestic abuse assault, an attempt was made to make a traffic stop. Authorities say Collins refused to stop and a high-speed chase commenced.

The sheriff’s office says the pursuit ended at 190th Street and Tanager Ave near Ocheyedan. They say Collins and his passenger, Jaiden Mae Gramlow, 19, of Sibley, exited the vehicle and fled on foot into corn and bean fields.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and Sheldon Police Department K-9 unit. The sheriff’s office also deployed its drone for tracking purposes. Collins and Gramlow were apprehended without incident.

Gramlow was charged with interference with official acts and violation of a no-contact order, both simple misdemeanors. Gramlow was booked and released after posting a $300 cash bond.

Collins was charged with eluding, driving while revoked, interference with official acts, violation of a no-contact order, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to obey a stop sign. Collins was booked into the Osceola County Jail and released after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond.

