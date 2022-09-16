Vermillion, SD purchases about 50 acres of land for future development

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Around 50 acres of land has been purchased by the City of Vermillion for future community development.

The city purchased one of three tracts of land as part of a family trust auction. The land is surrounded by Stanford Street on the east, SD Hwy 50 on the north, the Over Drive housing development to the west, and Baylor Street on the south.

According to a news release issued by the city, they will be developing a master plan that considers options such as:

A site for the new public safety center that is before voters and the county commission

Park ground and athletic fields to replace over seven acres of Barstow Park space that is going to be used for the elementary school currently under construction

Housing

Commercial lots

The city said it will seek public input as the process moves forward.

