Water main replacement project to start Monday in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday, Sept. 19 will mark the start of a water main replacement project on Highway 75, according to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

The project will construct a new water main on the west side of South Lewis Boulevard between Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive. In addition to the water main, new fire hydrants and water services will be installed as part of the project.

This project is anticipated to be completed in November and will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will install the new water main, water services, and fire hydrants utilizing lane closures on South Lewis Boulevard. The second stage of the project will close the northeast corner of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue to abandon the existing water main.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.