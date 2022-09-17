Akron hosted their 22nd Annual Great Scarecrow Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The calendar may not say that it’s fall quite yet, but plenty of people are already celebrating the change of seasons.

In Akron, folks came out for the 22 annual Great Scarecrow Festival.

It’s filled with vendors, games, and lots of stuff for families.

Also, part of the fun is the annual scarecrow judging contest where they give away $1,000 worth of prizes.

Over the years the event has grown tremendously, partly due to the variety of activities offered.

“We have kids games, carnival games, we have inflatables, we have a petting zoo, all kinds of vendors here. We have over 60 vendors who are here with clothes, jewelry, baked goods, there’s really something for everyone,” said Colleen Westergard-Baker, Friendship and Service Club member.

Money raised through the festival goes to the school, care center, and many other community investments in Akron and Westfield.

