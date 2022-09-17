Akron hosted their 22nd Annual Great Scarecrow Festival

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The calendar may not say that it’s fall quite yet, but plenty of people are already celebrating the change of seasons.

In Akron, folks came out for the 22 annual Great Scarecrow Festival.

It’s filled with vendors, games, and lots of stuff for families.

Also, part of the fun is the annual scarecrow judging contest where they give away $1,000 worth of prizes.

Over the years the event has grown tremendously, partly due to the variety of activities offered.

“We have kids games, carnival games, we have inflatables, we have a petting zoo, all kinds of vendors here. We have over 60 vendors who are here with clothes, jewelry, baked goods, there’s really something for everyone,” said Colleen Westergard-Baker, Friendship and Service Club member.

Money raised through the festival goes to the school, care center, and many other community investments in Akron and Westfield.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment at 28th and Floyd Blvd
Train derailment Friday morning near 28th and Floyd intersection
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
The Century Plaza Apartments in Sioux City are under investigation by the U.S. Department of...
Federal agency investigating homeless entering downtown Sioux City apartments
Annette Schnee's murder mystery solved 40 years later.
A former Sioux City woman’s shooting death ends in conviction 40 years later
Royce Cox, left, and Jesus Soto-Gonzalez, right.
Two charged following sexual assault investigation in Hull, IA

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
22nd annual Scarecrow Festival in Akron
Siouxland celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Siouxland celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with 3 days of events
Former Primghar man sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Primghar man sentenced on meth charges