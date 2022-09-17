Briar Cliff wins Game of Dreams against Luther

DYERSVILLE, IA (KTIV) - It came pretty close to feeling like Heaven right here in Iowa on Friday night as the Briar Cliff Chargers enjoyed an unforgettable memory of playing in the first ever college baseball game at the field of dreams, something the fans enjoyed just as much.

From the moment the players emerged from the corn, it was hard to not feel the electric environment.

“Oh it’s so great, and then to just watch the kids out there enjoying it,” said Chris Dixon a Briar Cliff parent. “They said it’s electric out there. I don’t think alot of them have been in this big of a stadium, with this many fans, and then to play on the field of dreams, it’s just great.”

A historical day like this one brought families in from all over to witness the magic themselves.

“People are here from New York, Florida, Arizona, they’re just loving it.” said Dixon. “Just the feel of everything about this place.”

If you took a look around, the true love of the game was on display in every direction.

“This is like the quintessential Iowa... beautiful day,” said Kevin Neegard of the Miracle League. “Two small college teams just coming out and playing baseball because they love it. And so pretty exciting times here.”

Even a Hall of Famer was in attendance as Tony Oliva threw-out the first pitch. And then the Chargers toppled Luther 15-1.

