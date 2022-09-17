Briar Cliff wins Game of Dreams against Luther

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, IA (KTIV) - It came pretty close to feeling like Heaven right here in Iowa on Friday night as the Briar Cliff Chargers enjoyed an unforgettable memory of playing in the first ever college baseball game at the field of dreams, something the fans enjoyed just as much.

From the moment the players emerged from the corn, it was hard to not feel the electric environment.

“Oh it’s so great, and then to just watch the kids out there enjoying it,” said Chris Dixon a Briar Cliff parent. “They said it’s electric out there. I don’t think alot of them have been in this big of a stadium, with this many fans, and then to play on the field of dreams, it’s just great.”

A historical day like this one brought families in from all over to witness the magic themselves.

“People are here from New York, Florida, Arizona, they’re just loving it.” said Dixon. “Just the feel of everything about this place.”

If you took a look around, the true love of the game was on display in every direction.

“This is like the quintessential Iowa... beautiful day,” said Kevin Neegard of the Miracle League. “Two small college teams just coming out and playing baseball because they love it. And so pretty exciting times here.”

Even a Hall of Famer was in attendance as Tony Oliva threw-out the first pitch. And then the Chargers toppled Luther 15-1.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cherokee County, Iowa two vehicle accident in the evening hours on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has...
Two-vehicle accident turned fatal in Cherokee County, IA
A panhandler is seen in Sioux City near Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. The median...
Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss
Joyce Mosely is seen in a photo provided by the Norfolk Daily News.
Mother of abducted 9-year-old from Norfolk dies

Latest News

Central Lyon/GLR QB Zach Lutmer gets ready for the snap.
SportsFource Extra week 4
BRIAR CLIFF AT THE FIELD OF DREAMS
Morningside head coach Steve Ryan speaks to the Mustangs at practice.
Ryan to be inducted into NAIA Hall of Fame
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph hosts his first Nebraska Athletics news conference
Joseph gives Huskers clean slate, takes back Blackshirts