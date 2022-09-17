Drivers asked to be cautious during Highway 75 water main project

Highway 75 water main project could slow traffic
Highway 75 water main project could slow traffic(Source: MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces it will start a water main replacement project on Highway 75 on or about Monday, September 19.

This project will construct a new water main on the west side of South Lewis Boulevard between Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive.

In addition to the water main, new fire hydrants and water services will be installed as part of the project. This project is anticipated to be completed in November of 2022. This project is planned to be constructed in two stages.

The first stage will install the new water main, water services, and fire hydrants utilizing lane closures on South Lewis Boulevard.

The second stage of the project will close the north-east corner of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue to abandon the existing water main.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment at 28th and Floyd Blvd
Train derailment Friday morning near 28th and Floyd intersection
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
The Century Plaza Apartments in Sioux City are under investigation by the U.S. Department of...
Federal agency investigating homeless entering downtown Sioux City apartments
Annette Schnee's murder mystery solved 40 years later.
A former Sioux City woman’s shooting death ends in conviction 40 years later
Royce Cox, left, and Jesus Soto-Gonzalez, right.
Two charged following sexual assault investigation in Hull, IA

Latest News

The 22nd Annual Great Scarecrow Festival was held in Akron, IA
Akron hosted their 22nd Annual Great Scarecrow Festival
Former Primghar man sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Primghar man sentenced on meth charges
Annette Schnee's murder mystery solved 40 years later.
A former Sioux City woman’s shooting death ends in conviction 40 years later
Nebraska judge: Birth certificates can’t name 2 mothers