Drivers asked to be cautious during Highway 75 water main project

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces it will start a water main replacement project on Highway 75 on or about Monday, September 19.

This project will construct a new water main on the west side of South Lewis Boulevard between Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive.

In addition to the water main, new fire hydrants and water services will be installed as part of the project. This project is anticipated to be completed in November of 2022. This project is planned to be constructed in two stages.

The first stage will install the new water main, water services, and fire hydrants utilizing lane closures on South Lewis Boulevard.

The second stage of the project will close the north-east corner of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue to abandon the existing water main.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

