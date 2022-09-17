Former Primghar man sentenced on meth charges

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -Daniel Trevino, 46, formerly from Primghar, Iowa, was sentenced to 10 years’ in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorneys’ Office.

According to the release, Trevino pled guilty on February 5, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020 through April 2021, Trevino and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine. On April 24, 2021, Trevino was traffic stopped by law enforcement. After showing signs of impairment, law enforcement received permission to search a bag located next to Trevino. Inside the bag, law enforcement discovered a scale, cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia. When the vehicle was being secured to be towed, a black magnetic box fell from the steering column which later was found to contain approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine. Trevino had just picked up the methamphetamine from his source in Colorado.

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Trevino was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and must serve a 5-yeear term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Trevino remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI Laboratory.

