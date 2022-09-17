Siouxland celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with 3 days of events

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a three day celebration that ends later tonight.

Over these past three days, the public was invited to take part in a lot of fun activities including Mexican Bingo, a family drive in movie night, and a parade earlier today.

After the parade, it was all about the music and the food which is still happening until ten o’clock tonight at the Jeffery Dible Soccer Complex in South Sioux City.

