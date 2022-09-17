Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to Siouxland for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After showers moved through portions of Siouxland to end the work week, we have cleared the skies and welcomed a bit of warmth back to the region to start the weekend. Areas of northeastern Nebraska have seen some light rain today, and more showers look to develop just outside of our viewing area to the southeast throughout this afternoon and evening. This afternoon highs are expected to fall in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies and a light southwestern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, will stay quiet. Partly cloudy skies will move into the area with lows dipping to the mid 50s and a light breeze from the southwest.

Sunday, will be a very seasonal day across the KTIV viewing area. Highs will reach near 80 degrees with lots of sunshine to look forward to as well.

More seasonal conditions stick with as the work week approaches also. Will we see any rain chances return? Be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening for a complete look at our forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.