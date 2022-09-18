Joe Dolincheck sets a new Morningside all-time career passing yards record in win over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck set a new school record Saturday afternoon for the most all-time career passing yards after throwing for 402 yards against Briar Cliff.

It was the Battle for the Saddle in Sioux City as the Briar Cliff Chargers took a trip across town to take on No. 1 Morningside. The Mustangs are 2-0 with both their wins over ranked opponents in #3 Northwestern and #21 Dordt.

The Chargers get the first touchdown of the day here as Luke Davies airs it out to Spencer George for 7 yard pass making it 7-3 Chargers.

The Mustangs got a lot done on the ground on Saturday as they responded in the second quarter. Ryan Cole plows his way through the center for 10 yard touchdown. Cole had four total touchdowns on Saturday.

Mustangs Joe Dolincheck gets the chance to show off that arm here as he goes up top to Austin Johnson who takes it all the way in for a 47 yard touchdown extending the lead 38-23.

Briar Cliff trying to put more points on the board as Luke Davies tries to find his man open but he’s picked off by Lonell Boyd Jr. who takes it 95 yards to the house on the pick six.

Morningside takes the win 59-23 and Joe Dolincheck’s 402 passing yards helped him break the Morningside all-time career passing yards record previously held by Trent Solsma. Solsma sat at 14,033 yards, and Dolincheck now has 14,130 career passing yards.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.