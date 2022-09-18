One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident

Rock Valley, Iowa (KTIV) The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) said one man was killed in a Sioux County accident around 6:15 this morning.

ISP reported a 2009 Mercury Mariner driven by 25-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez of Rock Valley left the roadway and struck an embankment after going into the ditch. The accident happened at B-40 and Garfield Avenue. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A 32-year-old male passenger and a three-year-old female were taken to Sioux Center Hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls Hospital. Their conditions aren’t known at this time. The report didn’t indicate if the male was wearing a seatbelt but the report said the three-year-old was not.

According to the accident report, it’s unknown why the vehicle left the roadway but alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

