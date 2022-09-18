Several Siouxland teams hit the court for the CYO Volleyball Tournament

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Plenty of Siouxland high school volleyball teams were in action on Sunday at the CYO Volleyball Tournament at Gehlen Catholic.

There were several great matchups, like 1A’s 7th Ranked Gehlen Catholic taking on 4A’s 8th ranked Bishop Heelan, a game that would be a nail biter in both sets.

Gehlen Catholic took this game in two sets, but both sets ended in close fashion. Gehlen wins the first set 22-20, and the second set 21-19.

Remsen St. Mary’s was also in action taking on St. Edmonds where the Hawks walked away with the win 2 to 0.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA
Annette Schnee's murder mystery solved 40 years later.
A former Sioux City woman’s shooting death ends in conviction 40 years later
One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

Latest News

USD Quarterback Carson Camp turns on the jets for a rushing touchdown in the Yotes win over Cal...
USD Yotes take down Cal Poly in Dakota Dome home opener
Thanks to 402 total passing yards against Briar Cliff, Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck...
Joe Dolincheck sets a new Morningside all-time career passing yards record in win over Briar Cliff
Alex Kremer smiles for a photo with the College Game of Dreams trophy after the Chargers' 15-1...
‘It just gave me chills from the very beginning’ - A memory filled night at the College Game of Dreams
Central Lyon/GLR QB Zach Lutmer gets ready for the snap.
SportsFource Extra week 4