Several Siouxland teams hit the court for the CYO Volleyball Tournament

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Plenty of Siouxland high school volleyball teams were in action on Sunday at the CYO Volleyball Tournament at Gehlen Catholic.

There were several great matchups, like 1A’s 7th Ranked Gehlen Catholic taking on 4A’s 8th ranked Bishop Heelan, a game that would be a nail biter in both sets.

Gehlen Catholic took this game in two sets, but both sets ended in close fashion. Gehlen wins the first set 22-20, and the second set 21-19.

Remsen St. Mary’s was also in action taking on St. Edmonds where the Hawks walked away with the win 2 to 0.

