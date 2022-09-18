USD Yotes take down Cal Poly in Dakota Dome home opener

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a tough start for the USD Coyotes this football season as they are 0-2 to start the season on the road against two very good teams, but Saturday the Coyotes returned home to the Dakota Dome and were looking to get back in the win column.

And it is a great feeling for the Yotes to take the field again in front of their home crowd.

On the third play of the game, quarterback Carson Camp is under pressure but escapes and runs. He takes off looking like Chris Streveler as he goes 75 yards to the house. For the first time this season, USD has a lead as the Yotes go up 7-0.

Coyotes take over after a fumble recovery. Camp goes outside of the pocket and sends it 40 yards to Wesley Eliodor to extend the Yotes lead 14-0.

Still in the first, USD scores on their THIRD possession. Camp with the screen to Shomari Lawrence who takes it 46 yards for the house call.

USD gets the win 38-21 and will host North Dakota State next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment at 28th and Floyd Blvd
Train derailment Friday morning near 28th and Floyd intersection
Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
Annette Schnee's murder mystery solved 40 years later.
A former Sioux City woman’s shooting death ends in conviction 40 years later
The Century Plaza Apartments in Sioux City are under investigation by the U.S. Department of...
Federal agency investigating homeless entering downtown Sioux City apartments

Latest News

Thanks to 402 total passing yards against Briar Cliff, Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck...
Joe Dolincheck sets a new Morningside all-time career passing yards record in win over Briar Cliff
Alex Kremer smiles for a photo with the College Game of Dreams trophy after the Chargers' 15-1...
‘It just gave me chills from the very beginning’ - A memory filled night at the College Game of Dreams
Central Lyon/GLR QB Zach Lutmer gets ready for the snap.
SportsFource Extra week 4
Briar Cliff and Luther baseball players walk through, the corn as they make their entrance for...
Briar Cliff wins Game of Dreams against Luther