USD Yotes take down Cal Poly in Dakota Dome home opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a tough start for the USD Coyotes this football season as they are 0-2 to start the season on the road against two very good teams, but Saturday the Coyotes returned home to the Dakota Dome and were looking to get back in the win column.

And it is a great feeling for the Yotes to take the field again in front of their home crowd.

On the third play of the game, quarterback Carson Camp is under pressure but escapes and runs. He takes off looking like Chris Streveler as he goes 75 yards to the house. For the first time this season, USD has a lead as the Yotes go up 7-0.

Coyotes take over after a fumble recovery. Camp goes outside of the pocket and sends it 40 yards to Wesley Eliodor to extend the Yotes lead 14-0.

Still in the first, USD scores on their THIRD possession. Camp with the screen to Shomari Lawrence who takes it 46 yards for the house call.

USD gets the win 38-21 and will host North Dakota State next Saturday.

