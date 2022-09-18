Warming things up!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our stretch of summer time heat continues rolling along. Look for a wonderful night with mostly clear skies and temps dropping off into the 60s and bottoming out around 55 degrees by sunrise. Temps will race into the middle to upper 80s on breezy winds tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Even hotter on Tuesday with temps running into the middle 90s. Much cooler by midweek with a taste of fall in the air for the first day of fall on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.