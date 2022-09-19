Briar Cliff & Bishop Heelan Alum Tommy Thelen takes first place in Mighty Mo Marathon

Tommy Thelen in action during his 26.2 mile run in the Mighty Mo Marathon
Tommy Thelen in action during his 26.2 mile run in the Mighty Mo Marathon(Thelen Family)
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Mighty Mo Races happened Sunday morning featuring all types of running events like a 5k, 10k, half marathon, and full marathon.

Sioux City’s very own Tommy Thelen finished in first place for the full marathon at 26.2 miles.

Thelen finished the marathon in two hours, 54 minutes and 27 seconds. He finished a little over 12 minutes ahead of the next runner.

Thelen was a cross country and track star at Briar Cliff, as well as Bishop Heelan.

The marathon’s top three runners were Tommy Thelen finishing at 2:54:27, Mike Osterholt finishing at 3:06:43, and Joshua Zwick finishing at 3:25:49.

