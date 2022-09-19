Car vs motorcycle accident near Wayne, NE turns fatal

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - An injury accident on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Wayne, Nebraska has resulted in one fatality, according to the Wayne Police Department.

It was around 6:25 p.m., Saturday when Wayne Police responded to a report of an injury accident on the east side of Wayne near the intersection of Seventh Street (Hwy 35) and Centennial Road.

The investigation into the accident found a motorcycle driven by 71-year-old Warren Habrock, of Emerson, was going westbound on Seventh Street when a vehicle driven by an unidentified 18-year-old female from Council Bluffs was going eastbound on Seventh Street. The car turned north onto Centennial Road in the direct path of the motorcycle.

According to the news release, the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the vehicle ejecting Habrock.

Habrock and an 18-year-old female car passenger were transported to Providence Medical Center by ambulance. The driver of the car was later transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Habrock died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The driver and passenger of the car were treated and released.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.