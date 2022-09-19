Coaches Corner: Morningside’s Steve Ryan talks about Battle for the Saddle win, Joe Dolincheck’s record, and his love for coaching.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The reigning NAIA National Champions are 3-0 to start the season after a 59-23 win over Briar Cliff on Saturday.

The Mustangs are on a new journey hoping for National Championship number four for the program.

There is a deep history of success with the Morningside University football team, but behind every great team is a strong coach helping lead the way.

Sports Fource’s Amber Salas caught up with Morningside’s head coach Steve Ryan to look back on the win, and some of his own accolades in this week’s coaches corner.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.