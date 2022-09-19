Drowning Pool to play Anthem Nov. 12

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The hard rock and metal band, Drowning Pool, will bring its Strike A Nerve Tour to the Anthem stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Long hailed as champions of blue-collar hard rock and metal, Drowning Pool, has been together for nearly a quarter-century after starting together as a trio. Founding guitarist CJ Pierce, drummer Mike Luce and bassist Stevie Benton remain together. Vocalist Jasen Moreno joined the band in 2012.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23, and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.